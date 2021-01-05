騎著單車踢足球？香港颳起「車球」運動熱潮 | Cycle ball takes Hong Kong by storm

【看CP學英文】談到自行車運動，一定會想到越野、公路單車賽，許多人或許不知道自行車也能踢足球。

When it comes to cycling, you will think of off-road and road cycling, but many people may not know that bicycles can also play soccer.

自行車足球擁有超過100年歷史，起源於德國，車球玩家必須隨時在特製單車上，身體部位不得觸地。香港單車足球隊教練鄭富慈解釋道，隊員必須利用他們的身體力量來擊球，手和腳只能用來操控單車。

Cycle ball, which originated in Germany has a history of over 100 years. In a cycle ball game, players must be on a fixed gear bike and keep their bodies off the ground.

Chen Fu-chi, coach of the HK cycle ball team, said that the players can only use their hands and feet to control their bike.

他說，約兩公尺半圓弧狀禁區內，隊員可以用手來擋球 (類似守門員)，若離開禁區就不能用手碰球。

But within the two-meter semicircle penalty area, a player can use his hands to catch the ball (like a goalkeeper), he said, adding that If a player leaves the area, he can’t touch the ball.

車球場地為11m x 14m大，球門為2m x 2m，雙方隊員各兩位，比賽時間為全場14分鐘，每半場7分鐘。

The court is 11m x 14m in size and the goal is 2m x 2m. Two players from each team and the game time is 14 minutes with two 7-minutes halves.

擁有多年經驗的鄭富慈表示，「車球看起來很簡單，但事實上每個動作都經過很多訓練。」他表示，往年通常有多達20個人申請參加訓練，而香港的職業車球隊擁有超過12位隊員。

“It looks easy but every move takes a lot of practice,” Cheng said, adding that there are usually 20 people enrolled in our training, while the professional team in Hong Kong has more than a dozen players.