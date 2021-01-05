老外看台灣／吳鳳環島享受台灣好山好水　捕捉「公廁景象」曝觀光問題 | Rifat calls for Taiwan to improve public restroom cleanliness

【看CP學英文】土耳其籍藝人吳鳳在台灣發展超過10年，也已經取得中華民國身分證，成為正港台灣人後，吳鳳時常在臉書分享生活大小事，日前他帶著老婆、小孩挑戰環島，不過開心享受旅行時，卻意外發現擁有好山好水的台灣，竟藏著衛生和觀光品質的問題。

Turkish social media influencer Rifat has been in Taiwan for more than ten years and has since obtained citizenship, becoming a true Taiwanese in more ways than one.

Recently, he traveled around Taiwan with his wife and kids, but noticed that aside from Taiwan’s beautiful natural scenery, lack of personal hygiene of some have created a dent in Taiwan’s tourism quality.

吳鳳透露在他開車從台東前往高雄的途中，想要停下來欣賞美景，不過當他想要休息上廁所時，卻意外目睹髒亂的景象，坦言對於公廁的衛生相當失望，「說實話，沒想過這麼美麗的觀光路線，會有這麼髒的廁所」，吳鳳表示會想要貼出照片，並非出自於想責怪、抱怨任何人，只是單純希望台灣的觀光客品質，能夠再上一層樓，「至少知道要維持乾淨，不亂丟垃圾」。

According to Rifat’s Facebook post, he had been driving from Taitung to Kaohsiung when they decided to rest and soak in the seaside view.

However, as he went to a nearby public toilet to relieve himself, he was met with a horrific scene leaving him disappointed and disgusted.

“Honestly, I didn’t think that such a beautiful tourism route could have such a dirty restroom,” he wrote.

Rifat posted several photos as well to raise awareness to the issue and emphasized that he is not trying to place blame on, or shame, anyone.

He added that he only wishes that by sharing his experience, tourists in Taiwan can become more responsible in maintaining the cleanliness of public restrooms, or at the very least, “not litter”.

吳鳳表示望大家能夠互相提醒，1個小動作都有可能會破壞環境，「台灣的優點很容易誇獎，但缺點更需要提醒，我相信公廁的衛生可以很快改善，希望下次我再經過這裡時，可以看到乾乾淨淨的公廁」。

Rifat hopes that everyone can remind one another that one small step can help keep the environment clean, and added that “Taiwan has many admirable qualities that are worthy of praise, but areas that need improvement also need to be pointed out.”

“I believe that the sanitation problem will see improvements very soon, and hopefully, next time when I pass by this place again, I will find a clean public restroom waiting for me,” he added.