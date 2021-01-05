Mercury forecast to dip to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) said Tuesday that local temperatures will drastically drop to lows of 5 to 6 degrees Celcius in northern Taiwan on Thursday night as the cold, high-pressure air mass strengthens.

The weather is expected to turn warm on the weekend, but the cold air masses will strengthen again by next Tuesday, the CWB said.

Cold and wet weather will arrive on Thursday in northern Taiwan, similar to the temperatures recorded on New Year’s Eve, the CWB added.

Meanwhile, the temperatures in central and southern regions are likely to dip to 9-10 degrees on Thursday, while the plains and coastal areas will be below 10 degrees Celcius.

The CWB warned that the mountainous areas in northern Taiwan are likely to see snowfall, including Xueshan Range (雪山山脈) and Taipingshan (太平山區).

Also, there is a chance that Hehuanshan (合歡山) could see some snow as the cold air strikes Taiwan on Thursday.