七星潭驚見香港檢疫手環 醫師：無感染風險 | Hong Kong quarantine wristband washes up on Taiwan shores

【看CP學英文】有民眾在花蓮七星潭海邊發現1條香港「居安抗疫手環」，花蓮感染科醫師指出，病毒殘留可能性不大，沒有感染風險。

A Hong Kong quarantine wristband was found washed up on Qixingtan Beach (七星潭) in Hualien, but medical experts are assuring the public that there’s no risk of infection as virus-residue is unlikely.

黑潮海洋文教基金會執行長林東良昨(5)日接受媒體訪問指出，有志工3日在七星潭進行海廢調查時，發現1條印有「居安抗疫（StayHomeSafe）」的手環，根據錶帶上的藤壺生物，推測手環在海上漂流時間約3星期。

According to Kuroshio Ocean Education Foundation (黑潮海洋文教基金會) CEO Lin Tung-liang (林東良), a volunteer had discovered the wristband with the words “StayHomeSafe” on Sunday and determined from the barnacles stuck on it that it had been at sea for 3 weeks or so.

林東良指出，志工基於安全疑慮，將手環留在原地，只有拍下照片記錄，貼在臉書中和朋友分享，根據上頭QR Code確認為香港的電子手環。

Lin added that due to safety and health issues, the volunteer left the wristband where they found it and merely took a photo to document it on Facebook.

Through scanning of the QR Code on the wristband, it has been confirmed to be a quarantine band from Hong Kong.

林東良指出，武漢肺炎（2019冠狀病毒疾病，COVID-19）疫情爆發後，口罩占海漂垃圾比例明顯增多，電子手環倒是第一次發現，平時有教育志工「保護自己為優先」，尤其海漂廢棄物可能來自各國，應避免直接觸碰，也希望政府針對成為海漂廢棄物的防疫物品，制定更明確的處置流程。

Lin added that with the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of face-masks have been detected among the massive amount of garbage scooped from the ocean.

However, seeing a quarantine wristband washed up on shore is a first for the CEO.

Usually, volunteers who help clean up beaches are trained to protect themselves first, and as the garbage could come from anywhere, they are advised to avoid direct contact with them, he continued.

Lin also urged the government to put in place various measures and establish standard operating procedures for what civilians should do if they discover COVID-19 related disposal.

居安抗疫（StayHomeSafe）電子手環，是香港提供入境民眾自主隔離使用，居家檢疫時間和台灣一樣都是14天。

The “StayHomeSafe” wristband is provided to travelers arriving in Hong Kong to don on while they quarantine for 14 days.

另外，有民眾擔心海漂來的電子手環是否會殘留病毒。花蓮門諾醫院感染科主任繆偉傑指出，手環經過居家檢疫後，再經海上漂流3週，病毒殘留可能性不大，不會有感染風險。

In addition, as locals express worry over virus residue on the wristband, a doctor from the infectious disease department in Mennonite Christian Hospital, Hualien reassured them by pointing out its 3-week travel in the sea.

The possibility of there being any virus traces left on the wristband is slim to none, so there are no risks of being infected, the doctor said.

為求謹慎，花蓮縣政府呼籲民眾若有在海邊發現可疑防疫物資，可通報環保局，由專人處理及確認感染疑慮，切勿自行處理。

As a precaution, authorities in Hualien have issued a statement to locals to alert health authorities should they discover similar items in the future.

此事件也被轉傳到環保臉書社團「海印」上引來外國媒體關注，其中《香港自由新聞》也向香港創新及科技局詢問，表示手環為香港當地政府發出的三種拋棄式電子手環之一，不被匡列為醫療廢棄物。

The event later drew the attention of international media after it was reposted on environmental group “Ocean Stamps” Facebook Page.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Bureau claimed the wristband is one of three types of disposable electronic wristbands issued, and was not considered medical waste.

相關單位表示當民眾居家檢疫到期後，可自行關掉行動裝置，將手環移除，不需另行處理。

“After people under quarantine have completed their quarantine period, they can deactivate the mobile application and cut the wristband by themselves, and do not have to arrange for recycling,” the bureau told HKFP.

同時，當局透露香港政府已發出將近41萬個電子手環，其中只有2.7萬是可以回收再利用的。

Among the 410,000 electronic wristbands distributed to the those under mandatory quarantine by the Hong Kong government, only 27,000 of those were reusable, the bureau added.