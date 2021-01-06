餐廳肉品產地來源竟現「好市多」　老外傻眼：Costco已宣告獨立？ | Taiwan eatery names ‘Costco’ as country of origin of beef

【看CP學英文】台灣從元旦起開放萊豬進口，店家配合政府政策皆已貼出肉品產地標示。近日，有外國網友貼出一張餐廳外刊登的產地標示，牛肉原產地卻寫著「好市多」，引起網友熱議。

Taiwan stores have started posting signs indicating their meat origin in line with government policy since authorities okayed the import of U.S. pork containing ractopamine on Jan. 1

Contrary to all expectations, a foreign social media recently smiled at a photo of a placard indicating the country of origin of some beef at a local restaurant that said: “Costco.”

一名外國網友 (u/jackbshowers) 在美國論壇Reddit貼出某間餐廳的肉品產地標示圖，雞豬羊分別來自台灣、紐西蘭，然而牛肉產地卻寫著「好市多」。

The Reddit user (u/jackbshowers) posted a picture of the placard listing the countries of origin of chicken, pork and lamb served at the restaurant as Taiwan and New Zealand, respectively.

However, the country od origin of beef read the name of a popular wholesale store: “Costco.”

原PO貼文寫道：「Costco已經宣布獨立了嗎?」

The caption wrote: “Did Costco just become independent?”

貼文一出引起網友熱議，不少外國網友紛紛留言寫道：「Costco，美國的一州」、「店家很幽默喔」。

In response to the photo, one commented: “Costco, Province of USA,” while another said that the shopkeeper was funny.

另一方面也有網友表示，「大家都知道Costco賣美國牛。」

On the other hand, some said that everyone knows Costco sells American beef.

然而，有外國網友不懂為什麼進口美國豬肉有爭議性，對此有網友細心解釋食用肉品使用萊克多巴胺背後的疑慮。

Some foreign social media users also argued that they do not understand why the import of American pork is controversial in Taiwan, to which some explained the health concerns behind the use of ractopamine in meat.