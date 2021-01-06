Strong wind, heavy rain warnings issued amid new cold wave

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) issued Wednesday heavy rain and strong wind advisories amid reports of a new cold wave, due to lingering effects from seasonal northeasterly wind systems.

The rain advisory, which covers Keelung (基隆) north coast as well as Taipei City (台北市), New Taipei City (新北市) and Yilan County (宜蘭縣) mountain areas from now until tomorrow morning, indicates likely accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more.

The combination of rainfall and seasonal wind effects across northern Taiwan in recent days increases the possibility of landslides and rockfalls in mountainous areas, the bureau said.

The wind advisory over land, which entered into effect this morning, also extends to the rest of Taiwan and offshore islands, including Lanyu (蘭嶼), Ludao (鹿島), Kinmen (金門) and Matsu (馬祖).

Due to the seasonal wind system, northern Taiwan is expected to remain cool with temperatures forecast to range from 13-17 degrees Celsius, with the mercury set to hit 14-22 degrees in central areas and 15-22 degrees in the south, creating a large day-night temperature differential, the bureau said.