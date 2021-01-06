Issues with YouBike system new upgrade result in hefty fines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Unforeseen incompatibilities between YouBike’s new and old systems have left many unable to return bikes after renting them, resulting in hefty fines for the users, according to local authorities.

Taipei City Department of Transportation (台北市交通局) Director Chen Shyue-tair (陳學台) stressed that solving the problem of the bike pillars’ power supply was their priority for now.

To this, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) remarked that it’s “a big problem” now. Taipei City’s YouBike system boasts 400 stations and over 13,000 bicycles. Following the upgrade to YouBike 2.0, however, the card sensors are now installed on the bike, instead of the stations’ equipment.

More importantly, New Taipei City has 639 YouBike stations and more than 19,000 bikes, all of which are still using the original operating system.

Regarding the recent upgrade issue, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that the city wouldn’t follow in Taipei City’s footsteps, adding that they would be looking for new contractors in March though nothing is definite yet.

Ho added that regardless of who the contractor may be, the most important thing is it must be compatible with the existing system, and also with the new system in Taipei City, so as to avoid the inability to borrow or return bikes across counties and cities.

According to the New Taipei City Government’s Legal Affairs Department (新北市法制局), complaints have been rolling in with one bike-rider claiming to have ridden a 2.0 YouBike to Xindian, Banqiao but could not find a compatible bike pillar to return the bike afterward.

In the end, he had to pay NT$350 to have the bike moved to another place, the fee of which was even more expensive than taking a taxi to their desired destination.

Another complaint was also submitted claiming that a new bike that was attached to an old bike pillar was later stolen and damaged.

The problem is that the user was later asked to pay a repair fee, totalling NT$9,000.