困台英男自發撿淡水河垃圾　環保善行登上BBC版面 | British wins praise for cleaning up Tamsui River

【看CP學英文】英國帆船玩家彼得·洛伊（Peter Lowe）因疫情被困在台灣，然而，滯留台灣的這段時間他一點都不浪費，去年中開始，他每天划著一艘小船在淡水河畔紅樹林撿垃圾，自發性的環保行動更讓他登上英國媒體BBC版面。

Peter Lowe from the U.K. was stranded in Taiwan due to the pandemic, but the time he has spent here wasn’t wasted for all that!

Since the middle of last year, he has collected trash in the mangrove forest in a boat along the Tamsui River, and his hard work has been featured on the BBC.

根據BBC於周三報導，來台探親的洛伊因疫情滯留在台，家住竹圍的他買了一艘小船，決定利用這幾個月的時間為關渡到淡水之間的紅樹林清理塑膠垃圾。

The British public service broadcaster reported on Wednesday that Peter, who is visiting his family in Taiwan, has been stuck here for months.

Last year, he bought a small boat and decided to clean up plastic waste in the mangrove forest between Guandu and Tamsui in northern Taiwan.

他自行發起的環保行動引起當地人注意，不少人志願加入清理紅樹林的行列，後經媒體曝光報導，政府以及淨灘組織也加入清掃團隊。

His self-initiated environmental action caught the locals’ attention, many of whom volunteered to join the mangrove cleanup.

Later, Peter’s efforts were reported by the local media and authorities which have launched a cleanup campaign as a result.

洛伊向BBC表示，一開始他看到眼前是一條美麗的河流、擁有豐富的自然生態，但當他靠近一看，才發現河流裡有許多寶特瓶，且紅樹林也掛了不少塑膠袋。

He told BBC that what he saw first was a beautiful river, beautiful wildlife.

“But having looked a little bit closer, then I started seeing rubbish in the river, plastic bottles and plastic hanging from the mangrove trees.”

「那時我想說這樣看起來很奇怪，就決定開始收集河岸邊的垃圾。」洛伊說道。

“I thought, oh, this is a bit strange, so I started collecting rubbish from the river,” he said.

洛伊繼續說道，他不想浪費待在台灣的時間，而他也建議像他遭遇類似處境的人們可以做些正向、有意義的事情，尤其是能保護地球環境的事。

“I certainly thought that I don’t want to waste my time in Taiwan,” Peter said.

He suggested that people who are stuck in the same situations could do something positive and meaningful, especially something that would save and protect the Earth.