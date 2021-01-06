Quarantine specs required for all travelers returning to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that starting Jan. 15, travelers entering Taiwan must submit negative test results as well as detailed information regarding their quarantine location.

As Chinese New Year may see more travelers returning from abroad, the CECC will increased the number of quarantine rooms available to around 2,000.

Those who choose to quarantine at home will need to sign an affidavit assuring that no one else will be staying at the same place, the CECC added.

For others who need to stay at government quarantine facilities, a website has been set up (https://hdhq.mohw.gov.tw) where travelers need to log in and apply for a place to stay, pay with a credit card and receive a confirmation code to show when boarding their flights home.

According to the CECC, the latest quarantine program costs NT$2,000 per night, and travelers with kids aged 12 and under will not need to pay extra for a shared room.