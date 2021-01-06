Mayday fans fined up to NT$70,000 for skipping ‘self-health’ for concert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taoyuan health authorities Wednesday fined seven people who attended various music concerts during their “self-health management period” between NT$30,000 (US$1,071) and NT$70,000 (US$2,499).

They skipped the “self-health period” to attend one of Taiwanese rock band Mayday (五月天) three concerts held at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium (桃園國際棒球場) from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

According to an official statement released on Wednesday by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health (桃園市政府衛生局), four revelers face a fine of NT$30,000 per person because they broke the rule one day before the end of “self-health management.”

The other three, who had undergone self-health management for four days only, were fined NT$70,000 each.

The statement reminded people who arrive in Taiwan to conduct seven days of self-health management after a 14-day quarantine.

Violation of regulations may result in fines ranging from NT$60,000 (US$2,142) to NT$300,000 (US$1,071), or NT$10,000 (US$357) to NT$150,000 (US$5,356).