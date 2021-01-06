Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival to kick off in Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The annual Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival, which kicks off on Jan. 30, will run until Feb. 28 at Lohas Park in Neihu, Taipei.

The festival features blooming cherry blossoms on the 3-kilometer-long trail along the local stream. Nine varieties of cherry trees that come with pink and white flowers have grown by the Neigou Stream.

The Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival can be easily accessed by MRT and bus. When the sun goes down, the rows of blooming cherry trees will be lit up, creating a dream-like atmosphere.

Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival

Date: Jan. 30, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2021

Location: Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival

Public Transportation: MRT Donghu Station, about 9 minutes walk