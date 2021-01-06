Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival to kick off in Taipei

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
The annual Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival is expected to kick off on Jan. 30 and run until Feb. 28 at Lohas Park in Neihu, Taipei. (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)  

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The annual Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival, which kicks off on Jan. 30, will run until Feb. 28 at Lohas Park in Neihu, Taipei.  

The festival features blooming cherry blossoms on the 3-kilometer-long trail along the local stream. Nine varieties of cherry trees that come with pink and white flowers have grown by the Neigou Stream.  

The annual Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival is expected to kick off on Jan. 30 and run until Feb. 28 at Lohas Park in Neihu, Taipei. (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)

The Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival can be easily accessed by MRT and bus. When the sun goes down, the rows of blooming cherry trees will be lit up, creating a dream-like atmosphere. 

內溝溪旁的櫻花步道共有粉紅、粉白、紅白相間等9款不同品種的櫻花接力盛開。 | Nine varieties of cherry trees that come with pink and white flowers have grown by the Neigou Stream.  (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)
Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival 
 Date: Jan. 30, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2021 
Location: Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival
Public Transportation: MRT Donghu Station, about 9 minutes walk

 