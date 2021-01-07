台南再添網美打卡景點！新總圖絕美「紅色樓梯」超好拍 | New Tainan Public Library opens to public

【看CP學英文】古色古香的台南原已靠著美食及歷史建築吸引不少死忠粉絲定期「朝聖」。不過，在台南市立圖書館新總館1月3日正式啟用後，勢必將俘獲更多遊客的心！

The coastal city of Tainan has long been a soft spot for many people thanks to its numerous mouthwatering specialties and historic sites.

It is believed that the main branch of Tainan Public Library, which opened on Jan. 3, would capture even more tourists’ attention!

台南市立圖書館的外觀十分獨特，宛如是浮在空中的藝術品。建築團隊的設計靈感來自台南傳統的窗戶框架，將傳統的形式置換成木製的垂直百葉窗，象徵著台南與時俱進的精神，也能避免陽光直射室內。

Tainan Public Library’s design is truly one-of-a-kind as if it were an art piece floating in the sky. The architect team was inspired by the traditional window frame of Tainan and decided to incorporated the concept into the work. The library’s exterior features vertical wooden louvers, symbolizing the city’s spirit of “ever-evolving.”

建築物最上層的外部則是結合了台南古代地圖，隨著光線改變，我們便能清楚看見過去歲月的軌跡。此外，台南市立圖書館也期盼成為「新世代的廟埕廣場」，提供市民一個學習、交流、休憩的場所。

The top of the building’s surface embodies an ancient map of Tainan City. With the sunlight coming from various angles, we could easily witness the traces of the past.

Furthermore, Tainan Public Library was built with the hope of serving as “the temple square of the new era,” which provides a place for citizens to learn, exchange ideas and relax.

館內資源非常豐富，不但藏書萬卷，更是導入科技打造數位空間，並且設有劇場、會議廳、美食廚房與文創複合空間。

The library is undeniably rich in resources.

In addition to a wide range of collections, it also offers spacious digital space, a theater, conference halls, a kitchen, and a cultural and creative complex.

坐落於永康區的市立圖書館必定將掀起一波打卡潮，拍照之餘也不妨留心發掘各種設計巧思吧！

Seated in Yongkang District, the Tainan Public library is about to set off a wave of #Instaworthy craze! Besides taking gorgeous photos, why not be mindful and explore those hidden creative designs in this place filled with surprises?

台南市立圖書館新總館 | Main branch of Tainan Public Library

How to get there? | No. 255, Kangqiao Blvd., Yongkang Dist., Tainan City 710, Taiwan