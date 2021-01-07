Taiwan confirms 3 more imported COVID-19 case, tally at 822

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 3 more imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 822.

Of the three new cases, case 821 is from the U.S., case 822 is from the Philippines and case 823 is from Indonesia.

Case 821 is Taiwanese expat in his fifties and recently returned to Taiwan on Jan. 5.

He submitted negative test results but notified health authorities of developing a cough a day prior to his arrival.

He was tested at the airport and the infection was confirmed today.

One contact has been listed and is currently under quarantine.

Case 822 and 823 are migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, and both are in their thirties.

They arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 23 and 24, respectively, and submitted negative test results in accordance to regulations.

They are both asymptomatic and were tested on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 following the end of their quarantine period.

Their infections were confirmed today, and as they were under quarantine, no other contacts have been listed.

As of press time, 822 cases have been confirmed so far, including 727 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 708 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.