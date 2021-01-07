KMT legislator condemns use of Taiwan flag in U.S. Capitol riot

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Legislator Chen I-hsin (陳以信) denounced on Thursday the footage of a person waving the Republic of China (Taiwan) flag during the U.S. Capitol riot, saying it is detrimental to Taiwan’s image.

According to Chen’s Facebook post, he questioned why someone would carry a Taiwan flag during the protest and urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) to issue a statement regarding this incident.

He added that the action is detrimental to Taiwan’s image, and believes the DPP should announce that they do not endorse such behavior.

Chen’s post came after Trump supporters breached Capitol Hill in an attempt to stop the ceremonial counting of electoral college votes on Wednesday, U.S. time.

The incident resulted in four casualties, including a woman who was shot in the chest, according to CNN.