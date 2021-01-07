美國麻將惹怒亞洲人！網友怒：不尊重中華文化 | U.S. company apologizes for disrespecting ‘Chinese mahjong culture’

【看CP學英文】美國德州一家公司「The Mahjong Line」專賣「美國麻將組」，而產品推出後風波不斷招致各方批評其不尊重源自亞洲麻將文化，公司針對此事於週三正式發聲明道歉。

The “Mahjong Line,” a Texas-based company, issued an apology on Wednesday after being criticized for disrespecting Chinese mahjong culture with their new “American Mahjong” sets.

根據美國全國廣播公司(NBC)報導， 重新設計美國麻將的想法來自三位白人女性創辦人其中之一凱特 (Kate LaGere)。公司官網介紹寫道， 凱特認為，傳統麻將的圖案設計都一樣，且「並沒有反映出她玩遊戲的樂趣」，於是決定重新設計。

According to NBC, the idea to redesign American Mahjong came from Kate LaGere, one of the three founders of the company.

According to the company’s website, LaGere decided to create the “American Mahjong” after she “discovered” that the traditional tiles, which have had the same designs for centuries, “did not reflect the fun” she had while playing the game.

去年11月5日，公司正式推出數款「彩色」麻將組合，價格為美金325元 (約新台幣325元)和美金425元(約新台幣15.19元)。

Last Nov. 5, the company officially launched several mahjong sets priced at US$325 (NT$325) and US$425 (NT$15.19).

然而，自推出後即遭到各方網友強烈抨擊，認為這組「美國麻將」透過剝削中華文化來賺錢，也有人不滿公司使用「重新改造形象」一詞，似乎暗指玩「美國麻將」比較高級有優越感。

However, the company immediately met a backlash online with some saying that the “American Mahjong” sets are making money by exploiting Chinese culture.

Others claimed that the company’s use of the term “rebranding” seemingly implies the superiority of “American mahjong.”

批評聲浪鋪天蓋地而來， The Mahjong Line於週三在官方Instagram發出道歉聲明。

The “Mahjong Line” made an apology on its official Instagram on Wednesday after an overwhelming wave of criticism.

聲明內文寫道：「我們主要是希望能吸引更多新一代美國麻將玩家，而我們也承認沒有向遊戲背後悠久的中華傳統致敬，對於使用像是『使其脫胎換骨』一詞感到相當抱歉。」

The statement reads: “While our intent is to inspire and engage with a new generation of American mahjong players, we recognize our failure to pay proper homage to the game’s Chinese heritage. Using words like “refresh” was hurtful to many, and we are deeply sorry.”

最後，公司也強調會接受批評，開放與民眾進行交流討論，以對麻將在中華以及美國文化背後淵源發展有更進一步的認識與了解。

The company will open to constructive criticism and continue to conduct conversations with those who can provide further insight into the game’s traditions and roots in both Chinese and American cultures, the statement said.