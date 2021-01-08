Yangmingshan sees first snowfall

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei’s Yangmingshan National Park (陽明山國家公園) saw its first snow of the season on Friday, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局).

The snow, which was reported in Datunshan (大屯山) and Erziping (二子坪) early in the morning, quickly started to melt after temperatures slightly increased.

At around 1 a.m., the temperature dipped to minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Datunshan, the CWB said with over twelve centimeters of snow accumulated in the early hours today.

The snow also fell in Yangmingshan National Park while many people traveled to Erziping parking lot (二子坪停車場) to make some snowmen.

The CWB said that the morning temperatures at the weather station in Yangmingshan recorded 0.1 degrees Celcius at 5 a.m., with less than 1 centimeters of snow accumulated.

On Thursday, Taipei city police issued a traffic control in the Yangmingshan area. People are required to present “Yangde Boulevard Pass” (仰德大道通行證) before entering and the cars must have snow chains installed.

Mountains in the central and northern mountain range, including Taipingshan (太平山), Shei-Pa National Park (雪霸國家公園), Hehuanshan (合歡山) and Lalashan (拉拉山) have also witnessed snowfalls.