最解憂落羽松秘境在北投！這「小巧思」成賞景首選 | Beitou’s Bald Cypress Forest becomes #Instaworthy hot spot

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，位於台北捷運復興崗站步行就能到的「落羽松秘境」，是北投在地人每年冬天最愛打卡的散步景點。

Located in Beitou District, Taipei, a hidden “Bald Cypress Forest” is one of the go-to spots for locals every winter.

位於北投復興崗站旁的「落羽松步道」，不同於其他地方的泥濘地，這裡以水泥地、木棧板打造的賞景小巧思，使其成最平易近人、老少咸宜的景點。

The wooden trail surrounded by bald cypress trees, situated next to Fuxinggang Station in Beitou, is the perfect destination for the young and the young at heart.

共有兩條天堂美景之稱的「落羽松步道」，一條是從復興崗站2號出口進入北投機廠區域，向管制人員出示身分證件後即可進入，在天橋上可以遠眺鐵軌和落羽松相呼應的景致。

There are two trails which offer a stunning view. One begins at the Beitou Depot near the Fuxinggang Station Exit 2. You are required to show your ID cards before entry.

Upon entry, you can enjoy the view of the railroad tracks and the bald cypress trees from the skywalk.

隨後慢慢步行至北投會館方向，坐落在機廠公園旁的落羽松群，讓你拍出絕美照片。而另一條「落羽松步道」則是位於復興崗站1 號出口右轉步行約2分鐘就到，是在地人才知道的秘境。

After a few minutes’ walk toward Beitou Resort, you will find the breathtaking bald cypress tree forest next to the Beitou Depot park.

What’s more? You can also opt to take Exit 1 at Fuxinggang Station, turn right and walk about 2 minutes to join the second trail.