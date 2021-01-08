Hannah Quinlivan shoots down pregnancy rumors at movie event

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese Australian model-actress Hannah Quinlivan (昆凌) shut down pregnancy rumors on Thursday at a press conference, showing off her tiny waist accentuated by her outfit.

The 27-year-old model was wearing a tight and black dress in the promotional event for “Nezha” (叱咤風雲), a new racing film produced by her husband, Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou (周杰倫).

On Jan. 1, Jay Chou allegedly photoshopped a photo of his wife’s belly, sparking speculation that he had done it to conceal her pregnancy.

In response to media speculations, Quinlivan said that the reason for wearing a tight-fitting outfit is to make the belly “look smaller;” she debunked the rumors of being pregnant with a third child.

The couple has a three-year-old son Romeo and a five-year-old daughter, Hathaway.

Asked about Chou’s birthday gift, she said that she hasn’t thought of a present for her husband who will turn 42 on Jan. 18.

Asked the reason why Jay Chou was not present, Will Liu (劉畊宏), the producer of the film, explained that he often sleeps late and would meet fans in the upcoming promotional events.

The racing film “Nezha” which cost more than NT$300 million (US$10.7million) stars Hannah Quinlivan, Tsao Yu-ning (曹佑寧), Van Fan (范逸臣), Alan Ko (柯有倫) and Kao Ying-hsuan (高英軒).

The film will be released in theaters across Taiwan from Jan. 16.