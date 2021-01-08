影／室內衝浪也能很刺激！教練曝維持平衡的兩大秘訣｜’Flowriding’ is the new surfing for indoor adventure seekers

【看學英文】不會衝浪？那何不試試人工的室內衝浪！

Don’t know how to surf? Then, it’s probably time to give artificial waves and “flowriding” a try.

室內衝浪集合了衝浪和滑板兩技能。根據室內衝浪「FlowLife」教練Wang Jingfeng的說法，海上衝浪或許好玩，但對他而言，室內衝浪因為可以有更多花式動作，更加刺激。

Flowriding is a combination of surfing and skateboarding. According to Wang Jingfeng, a coach at “FlowLife”, surfing in the sea may be thrilling, but flowriding can be even more so as you there are lots of stunts one can try.

他補充道，「而且這個更加安全、想玩隨時可以玩。」

“Plus, it’s safer and you can play at any time,” he added.

與室外衝浪所使用面積較大的衝浪板相比，室內衝浪需要較短，但也較重的衝浪板，長度大約為120公分長，寬度約介在30到60公分間。

Different from the larger and wider boards used in outdoor surfing, flowriding requires shorter but heavier boards, with their lengths estimated to be around 120 cm long and 30-60 cm wide.

兒童初學者需要從趴板開始，而大人可以跳過，直接嘗試站著。

For early beginners, children will start with bodyboards while adults can begin with stand-up boards.

Wang Jingfeng教練表示，「主要練的部位有大腿、小腿，還有靈活性和膝蓋、腳踝的穩定性。」

I think flowriding builds lower body strength in thighs, legs,” Wang explains, adding that the fun sport will also improve flexibility and stability in the thighs and legs.

對於想要踏上室內衝浪高手的路程，Wang Jingfeng透露最重要的是讓上身放輕鬆，以下半身和核心肌群的力量平衡身體。

To those who wish to perfect their stance, Wang said the most important thing is to keep the upper body loose and use the lower part of the body and core to maintain balance.