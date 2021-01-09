Smith out, Heinicke starts for Washington vs. Tampa Bay

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Alex Smith is not in uniform for Washington’s wild-card game against Tampa Bay, with Taylor Heinicke starting at quarterback on Saturday night against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Smith was listed as questionable, and his strained right calf didn’t respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating. The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.

Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.

Undrafted rookie Steven Montez is Washington’s backup. He has never taken an NFL snap.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL