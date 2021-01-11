老外看台灣／台北驚見都市叢林秘境　老外讚：最後生還者場景？ | Foreigners praise small ‘urban jungle’ discovered in Taipei

【看CP學英文】走在台北市都會區，路旁瞥見一個有小瀑布、雜草叢生的「小森林」，應該會驚訝不已。然而，這就是近期一位網友所看到的景象，他隨手拍下照片，分享在社群上。

In an urban city like Taipei, many would be surprised to see lush green vegetation complete with a tiny waterfall just a few steps away from a busy sidewalk, according to a social media user.

原PO表示拍攝地點就是在台北市大安區延吉街與忠孝東路四段的交叉口，PO文寫著「台北都市叢林」，引來網友熱烈回應。

The dream-like cityscape is situated at the crossroad of Yanji street and Zhongxiao East Road in Da’an District, according to details provided in the post, hailing it an “urban jungle in Taipei.” The picture received praise from other social media users.

此貼文馬上引起電玩愛好者的注意，其中有人表示讓他們想到《最後生還者》場景，也有人點出此景類似美國動畫影集《降世神通：科拉傳奇》的都市畫面。

The post quickly garnered the attention of gaming-enthusiasts with some saying that it reminded them of the 2013 game “The Last of Us” while others said it reminded them of the U.S. animated television series, “The Legend of Korra.”

茂盛的植物也讓網友點出可能會引來蚊子、蜈蚣和蟑螂等害蟲，恐造成嚴重問題。

The overgrown plants also led many to worry about attracting mosquitos, centipede and cockroaches.

外國網友也熱烈地加入討論，許多人大讚將大自然與都市融為一體帶給城市一種新鮮感，也有人驚訝地透露自己從來沒注意過隱藏在台北市區的小森林。

Meanwhile, members and friends of the foreign community also praised the beauty of incorporating nature into cities, while some expressed disbelief at having passed by the area without ever noticing the hidden jungle there.

來自美國的遊客和當地網友也紛紛留言點出，自己不論是在附近工作一年多或是已來台灣遊玩四次，皆沒有發現這塊都市大自然。

Tourists from the U.S. and locals alike also voiced their surprise with one claiming that they worked right around the corner for a year but never realized it, while another said they visited Taipei four times and never saw it either.

雖然也有網友指出此「叢林」即有可能為某間餐廳的人造花園，得到不少人認同，然不論這塊小森林是否為自然形成，它成功為台灣都市區增添一絲綠意色彩。

Though some social media users pointed out that it was likely a man-made garden, many agreed that it still provided a dash of beauty to Taiwan’s already clean and orderly urban areas.