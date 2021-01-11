President Tsai to meet Kelly Craft on Thursday: Foreign minister

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will welcome the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, at the Presidential Office on Thursday, the foreign minister said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who dismissed concerns of increased tension across the Taiwan Strait amid the visit of the U.S. official, added her trip aims to boost Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the international body.

“Taiwan-U.S. relations have been elevated to a global partnership,” he went on. “The foreign ministry will not let our guard down and hopes to continue to boost the development of Taiwan-US ties.”

Expressing his sincere gratitude to the U.S. government, Wu called the move a big deal for Taiwan-U.S. relations, during a press conference for the release of the new design of Taiwan passport.

Wu added that the U.S. official will further deliver a speech at the Foreign Service Institute (外交學院).

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the trip on Jan. 7, a few days before the inauguration of the new U.S. president. The move is likely to heighten tensions with China amid recent visits by top U.S. officials and the signature of new arms deals.

Beijing has said it is the only country that has the right to speak for Taiwan on the international stage. Taiwan says only its democratically elected government has that right, and it says Beijing is violating its “one China policy.