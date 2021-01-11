Six new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 834

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported six more imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 834.

Of the three new cases, Cases 830 to 832 are from Egypt, case 833 is from the Philippines, case 834 is from Indonesia and case 835 is from the U.S.

According to the CECC, case 830, 831 and 832 are the family members of case 825. They include a boy and a girl, aged ten, and a woman in her thirties.

They arrived on Jan. 5 and submitted negative test results taken three days prior to their flight. When case 825’s infection was confirmed, they were placed under quarantine and reported symptoms such as dizziness, a runny nose and sore throat on Jan. 7.

They were tested by health authorities and the infections were confirmed today. They have been listed as an imported, family cluster infection and the CECC has tracked down 24 possible contacts.

Among the 24 contacts, 9 were seated within two rows of the family and are under quarantine, while the other 15 were crew members. They had donned protective equipment so they are required to practice self-health management.

Case 833, a migrant worker from the Philippines in her 40s, arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 20.

She also submitted the required negative test results documents and was asymptomatic. She was tested again on Jan. 2 when her quarantine period ended and the results came back negative as well.

She then practiced self-health management in the dorm provided by her employers and was tested again at the request of her agency on Jan. 8, with the infection confirmed today.

Case 834 is also a migrant worker in his 20s, who traveled from Indonesia to Taiwan on Dec. 25.

He submitted the required documents and is asymptomatic. When his quarantine period ended on Jan. 7, he was tested again but the tests came back negative.

His agency then had him tested again two days later and the infection was confirmed today. Four possible contacts have since been listed and are under self-health management, health authorities reported.

The last case reported today (case 835) is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who visited family in the U.S. in November, 2020. He returned to Taiwan on Jan. 3, and submitted negative test results.

He reportedly experienced symptoms including fever and abnormal senses of taste and smell, and was tested again by health authorities. His infection was confirmed today.

Eighteen possible contacts have been listed, including 5 passengers currently under quarantine who were seated within two rows of him, while the rest are crew members and government-assigned cab drivers for travelers.

As they were all sufficiently protected, they are currently conducting self-health management, the CECC said.

As of press time, 834 cases have been confirmed so far, including 739 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 726 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.