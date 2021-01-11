珍奶海外分店味道差很大？老外揭「這關鍵」輸台灣 | Foreigners crave for Taiwanese boba milk tea on social media

【看CP學英文】連鎖飲料店幸福堂以手炒黑糖製成的黑糖珍珠鮮奶茶聞名國際，在海外15國設有分店包括韓國、日本、印尼、澳洲、英國等等，方便外國人不用特地到台灣就能品嘗到手炒黑糖珍奶。

Taiwanese chain teashop store Xing Fu Tang (幸福堂), is known internationally for its tasty pearl milk tea featuring brown sugar. The company has stores in 15 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom and more.

近日，一名加拿大網友在Reddit分享一張「幸福堂」店面照片，引起來自各國的網友熱烈回響，不少網友分享對台灣珍奶的熱愛及想念，以及珍奶在家鄉有多受歡迎。

A social media user from Canada recently shared a photo of the “Xing Fu Tang” storefront, which drew much attention from other users from all over the world.

Many foreigners shared their love and craving for Taiwan’s bubble milk tea and its popularity in their hometown.

原PO貼出幸福堂加拿大分店店面照寫道：「台灣第一！！」

“Taiwan NUMBER ONE !!” the caption reads with a photo of Xing Fu Tang in Canada.

貼文一出吸引外國網友紛紛留言，有一名比利時網友表示，當地的珍珠奶茶不好喝，而且就連命名都很奇怪，有店家稱珍奶為「popping boba」。

In response to the photo, a Belgian social media user said that the local pearl milk tea is not good, and even the name is very strange, with a store naming it as “popping boba.”

對此，有來自法國、芬蘭的網友深表認同，表示當地的珍奶是用糖水製成，非常想念黑糖珍奶。

Others from France and Finland agreed with this, saying that their local milk is made with sugary water and they miss the boba milk tea with brown sugar very much.

此外，有外國網友解釋道，許多當地許多飲料店都用粉末、糖漿來製作五顏六色的「茶品」，因此沒有像台灣珍奶那麼好喝。

A social media user explained that many local beverage stores in western countries use powder and syrup to make “tea” with various colors.”

甚至有來自印尼的網友說，當地首間幸福堂開幕時，大排長龍，要排3小時才能買到。然而，也有網友持反面意見，認為幸福堂海外分店與台灣本店味道有差，「牛奶喝起來味道就跟台灣的不一樣。」

One Indonesian Reddit user said that when the first Xing Fu Tang opened, there was a long queue and it took three hours to get your drink.

On the other hand, some commented that the taste at Xing Fu Tang’s overseas branches is not as good as in Taiwan. “The milk tastes different from that of Taiwan,” one social media user wrote.



另一方面，一名網友點出，幸福堂在倫敦和香港分店價格太貴。大部分外國網友對台灣珍奶抱持正面評價，然也許海外品質控管不易、加上個人口味不同，導致在海外分店品嘗珍奶可能有所失望。

Another said that Xing Fu Tang’s branches in London and Hong Kong are pricey and overrated.

Most foreigners have positive comments on Taiwan’s boba milk tea; however, as the quality control and personal tastes vary in different countries, people may find it disappointing when tasting boba milk tea at overseas outlets.