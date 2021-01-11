U.S. Secretary of State not going to Taiwan: State Department

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has no plans to visit Taiwan this week, but he will continue to support Taiwan after leaving office, an official said Monday.

“Sorry, @globaltimesnews, but you are wrong again! The Secretary (of State)’s upcoming trip to Europe will be his final overseas trip as Secretary,” U.S. State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said to Twitter in response to an editorial from the daily tabloid newspaper under the Chinese government.

The Chinese media on Sunday speculated that Pompeo would visit Taiwan before Jan. 20. In this eventuality, the Chinese military would fly over Taiwan at the first opportunity if he travels to Taiwan, the editorial said.

Pompeo announced Thursday that U.N. ambassador Kelly Craft would arrive in Taiwan on Jan. 13. He then confirmed on Sunday the lifting of self-imposed restrictions on U.S. interactions with Taiwan officials.

This series of actions has led to speculation on whether Pompeo might visit Taiwan before the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden.