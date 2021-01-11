CA ‘humanitarian’ charter flight from Guam on way to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A China Airlines “humanitarian” charter flight carrying around 54 passengers and patients from Guam will arrive in Taiwan at around 5 p.m.

Central Epidemic Command Center Spokesperson (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that some of the passengers are in need of medical attention.

Passengers who have experienced COVID-19 related symptoms 14 days prior to entering Taiwan will be tested and sent to centralized quarantine centers.

Those who show no evident symptoms will be asked to rest at quarantine hotels or their homes in accordance with CECC regulations.

Chuang said some of the passengers are in need of medical attention and no longer hold a job in Guam; thus, their need to return to Taiwan.

Among them, five need medical assistance, another 4 are family members of those who are afflicted with arrhythmia, obesity or require the removal of tumors.

Chuang added that those entering Taiwan in need of immediate medical assistance need to notify health authorities beforehand to determine whether they need to be hospitalized upon arrival.

As some of the passengers are not Taiwanese, Chuang explained that the decision had undergone professional evaluation and had been OK’d by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部).

A spokesperson from Taoyuan International Airport also added that those from the charter flight will go through the same procedures as other flights and passengers will head to a centralized quarantine center to be tested for the virus.