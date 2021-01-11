雪太多該怎麼辦？日本超狂自製冰櫃被網友讚翻｜Japanese shares ingenious ‘beer cooler’ as temperatures drop

【看CP學英文】隨著冷氣團襲擊亞洲各地，豐厚的雪和驟降的氣溫造成許多人的困擾。

As the cold front sweeps across various parts of Asia, an abundance of snow and dropping temperatures have become a problem for many.

然而，日本的網友卻趁著這個時機開始打造專屬的「戶外啤酒冷凍庫」，讓坐在沙發上休息的自己不用走動也能喝到冰涼的啤酒。

However, Japanese social media users have made the best of the situation by building their own outdoor “beer coolers” so that one doesn’t have to get up from the couch to get an ice cold beer.

由於日本的公寓和家裡大多沒有中央空調暖氣，讓許多人從一間有開暖氣的房間移動到另一間房間成了最痛苦的旅程。

As most apartments and houses in Japan don’t have central heating, going from the well-heated living room to a cold and dreary kitchen may be a tortuous journey for most.

根據日本當地媒體報導，一位網友在推特上表示因為自己被積雪困在家中沒事做，在此當下「最能利用雪堆製造歡樂的人就贏了」，於是決定將外頭的雪好好運用，打造出一個天然冰箱。

According to local Japanese-language media, a Twitter user explained that when they get snowed in, “those who have the most fun, wins”; therefore, they decided to use the snow to their advantage and built an outdoor refrigerator, right outside their window.

此推文馬上得到網友熱烈回應，其中也有人透露，自己雖然非常討厭下雪，但一看到他的設計後覺得相當羨慕。

The post was met with enthusiastic responses as some commented that they have never been a fan of snow, but are “kind of jealous” after seeing the ingenious idea.

另一位大讚原PO的發明，表示自己也受到啟發決定把生活中遇到的不順轉換為正能量，也有人興奮地加入討論，驚呼「原來這是雪的用途！」

One wrote that the picture has inspired them to turn “life’s negatives into positives”, while another excitedly responded, “So that’s what snow’s for!”

也有網友跟著原PO一起打造不一樣的戶外冰庫，雖然造型有些許差距，然而大部分的網友都是用冰庫來冰啤酒。

Many also followed suit and posted their own versions of the outdoor cooler with slight variations, though the frozen drinks featured were mostly alcoholic beverages.

貼文發出後，有網友擔心飲料會不會也跟著結冰，但此理論被其他人推翻，因為大部分的人冰的飲料都含有酒精，凝固點也相對更低。

Some social media users were worried that the outdoor fridge would freeze the liquid inside the cans, but others pointed out that with drinks containing alcohol, the freezing point would likely be a bit lower.

※【The China Post】提醒您 酒後不開車，飲酒過量有礙健康！