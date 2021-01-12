影／劉以豪在澳洲獲封「台灣男神」　彭于晏粉絲抱不平 | Australians vote for ‘The most handsome Taiwanese celebrity’

【看CP學英文】YouTube頻道「微笑男孩Wei Zeng」，日前在社群上調查台灣最帥男明星，最終為劉以豪、彭于晏、王陽明、許光漢，四位呼聲最高。微笑男孩Wei帶著四位男星照片，到澳洲街頭票選「最帥台灣男明星」。

Taiwanese YouTuber Wei Zeng, who is currently on a working holiday trip, recently asked people in Brisbane, Australia to vote for the most handsome Taiwanese celebrity.

The candidates for the most handsome male celebrity include Jasper Liu (劉以豪), Eddie Peng (彭于晏), Sunny Wang (王陽明) and Greg Hsu (許光漢).

「微笑男孩Wei Zeng」是位在澳洲打工度假的台灣人，時常在澳洲街頭訪問與台灣相關的主題，藉由街訪讓澳洲的朋友更認識台灣。

The YouTube channel “Smile Boy Wei Zeng” features interviews on Australia’s streets on topics about Taiwan. Through the street interviews, Wei Zeng aims to let more people learn about Taiwan.

票選結果，由劉以豪憑著甜美笑容獲得最高票，獲封「台灣男神」稱號，意外的是，彭于晏竟一票都沒有，讓不少彭于晏的紛絲抱不平。而有網友說，挑選的照片只有劉以豪是露齒笑比較吃香，底下留言也都為自己心中的男神說話。

The voting result shows that Liu, who has a charming smile who over the other three and received the title of the most handsome Taiwanese male celebrity.

Surprisingly, Peng, an actor-singer, had zero vote, leaving fans standing up to Peng in the comment section.

In response to the video, some said that among the selected photos, only Liu is grinning in the picture while others were voicing support for the other three.

票選後，Wei也詢問「瞭解台灣有多少？」，不少澳洲人都沒聽過，卻有人知道台灣是珍珠奶茶的發源地。

Following the survey, Wei Zeng asked participants: “How much do you know about Taiwan?”

Most Australians have never heard of it, but some know that Taiwan is the birthplace of pearl milk tea.

Wei與他們分享台灣的地理位置，並邀約他們有機會可以到台灣旅遊。不少網友留言大讚，「默默地推廣台灣，你真的太棒了」、「謝謝你以這種方式介紹台灣」、「謝謝你們在海外為台灣一切的努力，台灣有你們太美好了！」

Wei Zeng explained where Taiwan is located on a map and invited them to visit the country.

Responding to the video, many thanked the YouTuber for his efforts in promoting Taiwan travel.