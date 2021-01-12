影／「台版北海道」秘境曝光！畫面11萬人淚讚：不用飛到國外 | Taipingshan coined ‘Taiwan Hokkaido’ following heavy snowfall

【看CP學英文】連日受到寒流影響，台灣多處山區降下大雪，吸引許多「追雪」民眾。臉書粉絲團《深 ‧ 旅行》5日也貼文分享台灣雪景，「夢幻畫面」有如台版北海道一般，照片引發網友熱烈回響。

With the sudden drop in temperature, Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan County was suddenly transformed into a winter wonderland overnight, leading to social media users to coin it “Taiwan Hokkaido.”

受到寒流一波波影響，7日晚間海拔1850公尺的太平山降下今年度的首場瑞雪，太平山莊更是降下睽違3年以來的第一場雪。

The first snowfall of the year fell on Taipingshan at an altitude of 1,850 meters on the evening of Jan. 7, marking the first snowfall in 3 years at the Taipingshan Resort.

對此，臉書粉絲團《深 ‧ 旅行》日前也貼文分享台灣秘境景點，並稱「原來台灣也有北海道的景色」，畫面中可見，山坡上被覆蓋皚皚白雪，幾乎呈現銀白色的夢幻世界，正中央還有一棟紅色房屋，為畫面增添一分層次感與溫度。

To this, a Facebook group, which has shared pictures of beautiful travel destinations in Taiwan, posted a picture of a snow-covered little red house in the middle of the mountain, and wrote alongside it, “I didn’t even realize the beauty of Hokkaido can be witnessed in Taiwan.”

據了解，照片中的紅色房屋，是位在中橫公路「思源埡口」的一棟廢棄建物，為舊思源派出所，大雪也讓舊思源派出所一夕爆紅。

According to various reports, the red building in the photo — an abandoned police station — is located at Provincial Highway 8’s “Siyuan Pass.” The snowfall put the old police station in the spotlight and became an overnight sensation.

畫面曝光後，截至目前已吸引逾11萬人次按讚朝聖，網友看完紛紛感動直呼「太美了！台灣也是很美的」、「不用出國竟也能看到這樣的景色，太感人了嗚嗚」、「很慶幸生在台灣，我愛台灣這塊寶島」。

The pictures has garnered more than 110,000 likes, with many commenting, “Taiwan is too beautiful,” “You don’t have to travel abroad to see this sight”, and “I’m so lucky to be in Taiwan.”