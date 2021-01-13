老外看台灣／美國橄欖球巨星來自台灣！職涯優勢竟是因每天被狗追 | Football star John Metchie III’s journey began in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】當全世界關注著即將稱霸橄欖球界，贏得全國冠軍的外接員約翰・梅奇三世時，大部分的人或許不知道這位明日之星的傳奇故事其實源自台灣。

As the world watched wide receiver John Metchie III prepare to dominate the football field and earn a national title, most would be surprised to find that Metchie’s story actually began in Taiwan.

阿拉巴馬紅潮的巨星出生於台灣，母親Joyce是台灣人、父親John則來自奈及利亞。

The Alabama Crimson Tide up-and-coming star was born in Taiwan to a Taiwanese mother, Joyce and a Nigerian father, John.

據外媒報導，梅奇不太記得在台灣的童年，因為在他出生後不久，全家就搬到迦納，在那裡度過幼年時光。

According to foreign media reports, Metchie can’t recall living in Taiwan as, not long after his birth, the family moved to Ghana where he spent the early years of his childhood.

然而，梅奇仍不忘台灣，高中時也曾經回來重新認識出生地。

However, Metchie always had a connection with Taiwan and reportedly visited his birthplace in high school.

梅奇透露此旅程有一種超現實感，並表示自己雖然一直都與台灣文化有接觸，但是那趟旅程見到媽媽的親戚令他印象深刻。

Metchie was quoted saying “It was a surreal experience,” and added that he “had always been a part of that culture, but being there, meeting everyone from my mom’s side, it was pretty cool.”

從台灣搬到迦納成了梅奇在美式足球路上不可或缺的一環，因為他就是在此時學會奔跑。

The move from Taiwan to Ghana became an integral part of Metchie’s path to football as it was then that he learned to run.

梅奇解釋道，迦納的住宅區有許多凶惡的野狗，因此他痛恨出門，因為一旦踏出家門他便要全力衝刺以避免被狗咬。

Metchie explained that there were a lot of wild, stray dogs in Ghana and he used to hate leaving the house as it meant running everywhere to avoid being bitten or attacked.

由於被狗追的經歷經常發生，梅奇便培養出橄欖球生涯中最重要的優勢：速度。

As the encounters occurred often, Metchie developed an invaluable athletic strength: speed.

在迦納住不久後，全家又再次搬家，這次到了加拿大，開啟了梅奇對美式足球的熱誠。

Later, the family moved to Canada where Metchie’s passion for football was born.

然而，他卻從未忘本，並向外媒表示希望他的故事可以啟發在台灣、迦納和加拿大的人們勇於追求自己的夢想。

However, he never forgot about his roots and expressed wishes that his journey could inspire those who live in Taiwan, Ghana and Canada to pursue their passions.

「我希望他們知道若他們想要成專業的橄欖球員是完全可行的。」

“I just really want them to be able to know that if they want to play football at the highest level, that it definitely is attainable.”