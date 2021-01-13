Jay Chou poses with daughter in front of US$1.7M super sports car

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese star Jay Chou (周杰倫) shared a photo of himself and his daughter, Hathaway, sitting in a luxury sports car on Tuesday, drawing much attention from his fans.

The 42-year-old pop star was wearing casual but chic clothes for the occasion while his 5-year-old daughter Hathaway, who was sitting in the back seat, was wearing a leather jacket and sported a ponytail.

The caption reads: “My girl thinks this car is good enough.”

Responding to Chou’s post, many said they like his new car too. One commented: “I also think this car is good; Can I be your girl?”

Later, JVR Music (杰威爾音樂), Chou’s record label, explained that Chou didn’t buy the car and it was a private visit to try the sports cars.

It is reported that this super sports car is limited to 300 units worldwide and is the world’s first four-seater hybrid sports car. The vehicle costs US$1.7 million (NT$47.57 million).

As a car enthusiast, Jay Chou reportedly spent NT$65 million (US$2.3 million) on a bat sports car.

He has shown off several limited edition sports cars in the past few years, and it is estimated that there are at least 20 of them, totaling over NT$500 million (US$17.8 million).