「佛心老闆」吳鳳疼惜員工　網友見1大福利搶應徵 | Turkish influencer to offer ‘considerate benefits’ to staff

【看CP學英文】近來寒流一波接著一波，吳鳳看到一些餐廳擔心外送員受寒而不接外送訂單，讓他決定在徵收新員工時，祭出「在家工作」的福利。

As temperatures drop drastically across Taiwan, Turkish-Taiwanese influencer Rifat recently announced that he would provide a “work from home” and other considerate benefits to future staff.

The decision was made after Rifat saw that many restaurants didn’t provide delivery options to protect employees from the freezing weather.

「這2天天氣真的很冷，看到一些佛心的老闆疼惜自己的員工，也有一些餐廳體諒外送員的辛苦，不接外送等等，其實我還蠻欣賞照顧自己員工的人」，吳鳳9日在臉書上透露，新的一年將準備徵收員工，坦言想要提供給一同打拚的夥伴，一個舒服的工作環境和合理的待遇。

In Rifat’s Facebook post, he wrote: “It has been really cold these past two days, and I saw many kind-hearted bosses take care of their staff, with some restaurants temporarily canceling their delivery service, and more.”

Rifat revealed he truly admires those who take care of their employees and added that with the new year, he intends to start hiring young people.

He announced that he would be providing a great work environment, a reasonable salary and a “work from home” option.

吳鳳表示若往後天氣不佳，或是寒流來襲，員工可以選擇在家工作，「我一直覺得照顧員工才是尊重自己的工作，謝謝這些佛心的老闆，給我們新的創業家更多學習的機會，新的一年換我努力照顧自己的員工」。

He explained that when the weather is bad or when a cold front approaches, employees can choose to work from home, as he believes taking care of staff is respecting his job.

吳鳳的員工福利曝光後，讓許多網友相當羨慕，直接排隊應徵：「我先報名登記」、「相信這麼好的老闆，一定會吸引到磁場相近的員工」、「台灣需要你這種有愛的老闆」。

As soon as social media users saw the post, many reportedly rushed to “apply,” with some commenting, “I’m applying!”, “Such a considerate boss will definitely attract people of the same temperament,” and “Taiwan needs more bosses like you.”