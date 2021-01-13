Show Lo hits back at comment about alleged sex scandals

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwanese singer Show Lo (羅志祥) shocked his fans on Saturday after responding to a teasing comment about his alleged sex scandals in which a social media user called him “Master of Time Management.”

On Jan. 8, Show shared a list of TV series he had watched on Facebook and asked for fans’ recommendations.

The post drew much attention with his many friends and fans sharing their respective lists. Meanwhile, some mocked him again for the past affairs, with one saying, “Master of Time Management.”

Lo replied in a self-mocking way to this comment: “I haven’t published the book yet.”

In April 2020, Grace Chow (周揚青), Lo’s ex-girlfriend grabbed headlines when she announced the end of a 9-year relationship with Lo with a social media post that accused him of being unfaithful to her.

Chow outed Lo’s sexual debauchery and penchant for “multi-player sports” sessions and said that he had improper long-term relationships with female artists during their relationship.

Lo has since drawn criticism from social media users, with many dubbing him as “Master of Time Management.”

Lo has kept a low profile ever since and he has seen his many projects canceled.