Gao Yuanyuan stunning childhood headshot unveiled

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A childhood headshot of Chinese actress Gao Yuanyuan (高圓圓) has recently circulated on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, drawing many praising her natural beauty.

The 41-year-old actress has faded out of showbiz since she married Taiwanese actor Mark Chao (趙又廷) in 2019. The couple has a daughter named Rhea, who was born in May 2019.

Gao recently stunned her fans with a picture of her in sixth grade with shoulder-length hair, a pair of watery eyes a high nose bridge.

Responding to the photo, Weibo users said that the black and white headshot proved that she was born naturally beautiful.

Gao made her debut in the 1997 film “Spicy Love Soup” (愛情麻辣燙). Thereafter, she starred in “Beijing Bicycle” ( 2001, 十七歲的單車), which won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival and romance film “Spring Subway” (2002).

She rose to fame in 2003 for her role as Chou Zhiruo (周芷若) in the television adaptation of Jin Yong’s (金庸) “The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber” (倚天屠龍記).