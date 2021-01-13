Taiwan confirms four more imported, asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 4 more imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 842.

All four cases are asymptomatic and had submitted the required negative test results taken 3 days prior to boarding their flights to Taiwan.

Of the new cases, one is from India (case 840) and the others are from Indonesia.

According to the CECC, case 840 is an Indian man in his thirties and arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 28 for work.

One week after his quarantine period ended, he practiced self-health management for an additional 7 days and was later required by his employers to be tested again on Jan. 11.

His infection was confirmed today. One contact has been listed, and is currently under quarantine.

Meanwhile, cases 841, 842, 843 are migrant fishermen from Indonesia, aged between 20 to 40. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

Case 841 and 842 were tested again on Jan. 11 when their quarantine period ended, while case 843 was tested a day later.

Their infections were confirmed today; 5 possible contacts have been listed, and are currently under quarantine.

As of press time, 842 cases have been confirmed so far, including 745 imported cases, 58 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 731 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.