CECC updates whereabouts of cases 838, 839 on Jan. 7-10

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) released on Wednesday an updated version of the latest local COVID-19 cases’ whereabouts (cases 838 and 839) from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10.

According to the CECC, case 839 visited a PX Mart located in Tzu-wen, Taoyuan at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7. Two days later, he and case 839 visited a Starbucks and the Zhen-yu Hardware store on Guoji Rd.

On Jan. 10, case 838 returned to the hospital, while case 839 went to a PX Mart in Luzhu at 9 a.m. and visited a POYA in the same area at around 10 a.m. She was also at the Metro Walk Shopping Center at 6 p.m. that day.

The CECC urged local residents to practice self-health management if they visited any of the locations listed above around the same time.

If anyone should display related symptoms before Jan. 24, he or she should immediately report their symptoms to health authorities and be tested as soon as possible, the CECC added.

In addition, all stores listed above have closed for the day and disinfected the area in accordance with CECC standard operating procedures.