台灣人「5大日常習慣」在國外要小心！網紅驚：很沒禮貌 | Discover five habits Taiwanese think are polite but are actually rude

【看CP學英文】來自西班牙，居在台灣多年的YouTuber「黑素斯」，時常在YouTube頻道「阿兜仔不教美語」分享在台灣的所見所聞。在最新影片中，黑素斯就揭露了台灣人「5個日常習慣」，其實在國外會讓人覺得十分沒禮貌，建議出國後要多加注意這些行為。

Spanish YouTuber Jesus, who has lived in Taiwan for years, often shares what he has learned in Taiwan on his YouTube channel.

In a video released on Saturday, Jesus talked about Taiwanese people’s daily habits, which are considered rude in other cultures.

He called for Taiwanese to pay more attention to these behaviors when going abroad.

第一，台灣人洗完澡後，常常不把浴室擦乾淨，他透露這會導致下一位使用者使用時地板濕滑，相當麻煩。

First, Taiwanese people are not used to wiping the bathroom dry after bathing, he said, adding that this will cause inconvenience to the next one who uses the bathroom.

第二，台灣人有時不回答別人問題，他解釋，在西班牙若不回答，代表你忽略對方的不存在，「沒有比這更大的侮辱！」

Second, Taiwanese sometimes don’t answer people’s questions. He explained that in Spain if you don’t answer, it means that you ignore the person.

“There is no greater insult than that!” he said.

第三，台灣人很常以「蛤」來回答，他就不滿表示「蛤什麼蛤？蛤是什麼意思？」他認為可以改以「我聽不懂」或「你可以再說一次嗎」來代替。

Third, Taiwanese often answer with “Hah” when they don’t understand what the other person means.

He said that they could answer by asking, “Can you repeat it?” instead of saying “Hah.”

第四，用筷子夾食物到別人碗裡，黑素斯透露，對台灣人來說可能十分貼心，但對西方人來說，夾食物給別人吃是非常沒禮貌的舉動，因盤子屬於個人空間，每個人可以自行決定想吃什麼。

Fourth, the YouTuber said that Taiwanese people like to pick up some food with chopsticks and put it in others’ bowls, which may be considered impolite for foreigners.

Because the plate is a personal space, each person can decide what they want to eat, he explained.

第五，聚餐時還沒等到人到齊就開動，他透露聚餐時，台灣人若遇到有朋友還沒來，或是還沒有說開動，就開始吃飯，這在西班牙是不可能的。

The fifth point is that Taiwanese usually start eating before everyone at the table is seated which is definitively considered as impolite by most foreigners.