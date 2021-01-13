Taiwan reports first case of South African COVID-19 variant

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that the South African variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in a recent imported case from Eswatini.

According to the CECC, case 813 arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 24 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 3.

As the World Health Organization (WHO, 世界衛生組織) determined that the virus is 1.5 times more transmissive, the CECC declared that travelers arriving after Jan. 14 who had visited or been to South Africa or Eswatini in the past 14 days will be asked to quarantine in a centralized quarantine center set up by the government.

The arrivals from those countries will not need to pay for their stay in the centralized quarantine facilities, the CECC said, adding that they will be tested again when their 14-day quarantine period ends.