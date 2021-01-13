亞洲吹起電動獨輪車風潮！中國冠軍玩家曝「關鍵訣竅」 | Chinese nine-time champion reveals hacks of electric unicycling

【看CP學英文】電動獨輪車在國外已風行許久，已經成為路上相當常見的綠能代步工具。相較之下，目前獨輪車在亞洲國家仍未普及。

Electric unicycles have been popular in western countries for a long time and have become a common transportation option.

In contrast, unicycles are still not very popular in Asian countries.

曾獲九次全國冠軍的中國選手Li Wuzhang在電動獨輪車界小有名氣。他會開始接觸獨輪電動車是因為2014年他的腳踏車不幸被偷了，因此他決定買一台電動獨輪車代替。

Chinese rider Li Wuzhang, a nine-time national champion, has made a name for himself as a unicyclist.

He started to ride the unicycle in 2014 when he bought a new one to replace his stolen bike.

摸索了一陣子也玩出了興趣，發現了他在這方面的天賦。 Li Wuzhang受訪時說道，其實玩獨輪車不容易摔，秘訣是「要有勇氣去學」。

He found he has a gift for it. Li Wuzhang said in an interview that it is not easy to fall from a unicycle.

“It’s all about bravery,” he said when asked about the hacks for riding an electric unicycle.

他介紹道，獨輪車可以有多種玩法，有人玩速度、越野、花式、表演競技等等。

The unicycle can have a variety of ways to play. Some unicycling competition is playing speed and obstacle races, while some focus on artistic poses and teamwork.

第一台獨輪車在2001年誕生，發展至今最快車速可達每小時20公里。據報導，獨輪車在中國的市場預計在2022年會達到600萬台。

The first electric unicycle was invented in 2001, with a speed up to 20 km per hour nowadays. Estimates are the Chinese market will rise to 6 million models by 2022.

至於獨輪車最大的魅力是什麼? Li Wuzhang說：「當我玩到渾身出汗，那時候是最開心的。」

What is the biggest attraction of unicycling? Li Wuzhang said, “When I am riding in a high mood and drenched in sweat. That’s my happiest moment.”

最後，他也透露明年計畫要到法國參加比賽。

He said that he would attend the competitions in France next year.