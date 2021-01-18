Chiayi #Instaworthy spots are full of history

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chiayi is home to well-preserved old houses and culinary traditions. If you are planning an outing this weekend, here are three scenic spots in the southern county to enjoy with your loved ones!

Chiayi Art Museum

The former Chiayi Branch of Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation, a designated city historical site, has been transformed into an art museum.

Chiayi Art Museum (嘉義市立美術館), designed by Taiwanese architects Huang Ming-Wei (黃明威) and Wang Ming-Hsien (王銘顯) still retains the old building’s wooden structure.

With new features such as glass window incorporated into the renovation, the museum has become a must-visit building that blends the old and the new.

What’s more? You can also enjoy afternoon tea at the Chiayi J11 Gallery Café inside the building when you are tired.

Chiayi Art Museum

How to get there? No. 101, Guangning Street, West District, Chiayi City, 600

Sleeping Forest Park

The park features various art installations designed by local illustrator SMART on the theme of “Sleeping Forest.” It is sitting right opposite the North Gate Station.

The park features a series of animal-themed art installations such as a white bear, pink elephants, foxes and penguins.

With these adorable installations, the park has become one of the must-visit #Instaworthy spots in Chiayi.

Sleeping forest park

How to get there? No. 239, Gonghe Road, East District, Chiayi City, 600

Chiayi Park

The century-old Chiayi Park features historical relics and unique buildings, such as the two monuments established in 1788 and in 1906, respectively.

Also, there is a sun hooting tower designed with the concept of the sacred trees of Alishan and the aboriginal sun shooting myth.

You can enjoy the city view from the top of the tower.

What’s more? You can have afternoon tea in the Chiayi City Historical Relic Museum, which still preserves the Japanese architecture features.

Chiayi Park