全球最愛城市　高雄「台灣味」觀光魅力躋身世界舞台 | New York Times lists Kaohsiung among ‘52 Places to Love’

【看CP學英文】受到新冠肺炎疫情影響，各項旅遊活動紛紛停擺，為了在疫情黑暗時期喚起讀者對世界的美好記憶，「紐約時報」於1月邀集讀者投稿全球最愛的城市，精選出52個最佳城市，而「高雄」是台灣唯一入選。

Kaohsiung made it on the New York Times’ list of “2021 52 Places to Love,” among 2,000 destinations, making it the only Taiwanese destination in the list.

The list was compiled in response to the New York Times’ call to readers to share the spots that have delighted, inspired and comforted them in this dark year.

入選推文提到，高雄有悠閒的生活氣氛，有多元文化、友善人民及語言環境，不僅有山有海，還有豐富的飲食底蘊，吃完晚餐更可再到夜市續攤，24小時滿足旅人的味蕾。

The suggestion submitted by traveler Andrew Liu said that Taiwan’s southern city has a laid-back, almost island vibe.

“It’s very easy to access nature, too — there are mountains and beaches right in the middle of the city limits,” Liu wrote.

He said that people spend hours at meals; after eating, they’ll walk to the night market and eat some more.

另外，作者也特別提到，因為個人的性別取向關係，來到異地之前還很擔心，但到了高雄發現城市充滿包容、友好的人情味，讓他相當懷念。

Also, Liu wrote that he was worried before coming to a foreign country because of his gender orientation.

Speaking of his feelings after traveling in Taiwan, Liu said: “I think that, generally, Taiwanese culture is super accommodating and welcoming.”

觀光局周玲妏局長表示，很開心看到高雄成為紐約時報列舉2021「最愛城市」之列，尤其特別提到高雄的包容力與人情味，是非常值得驕傲的部分。

To this, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Chief Chou Ling-wen (周玲妏) said that she was very happy to see Kaohsiung being listed as one of the “Favorite Cities” in 2021 by the New York Times.

She took pride in Kaohsiung’s hospitality and inclusiveness.

她也強調高雄是一個性別友善城市，歡迎更多情侶來感受高雄的愛與活力。

Chou stressed that Kaohsiung is a gender-friendly city and welcomes more gay couples to experience Kaohsiung’s love and vitality.