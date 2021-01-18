Taiwan reports 6 imported, 1 local COVID-19 infections, tally at 862

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 1 local and 6 more imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 862.

Speaking in an impromptu press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the additional local case (case 863) is a doctor in his thirties and is a colleague of case 838.

According to the CECC, case 863 had been in contact with case 838 on Jan. 10 but tested negative on Jan. 12.

He reportedly developed symptoms including a stuffy nose and coughs on Jan. 14 and 15.

He was tested on Jan. 17 as he was a contact of case 856, and the infection was confirmed today.

Meanwhile, six other imported cases were also reported today by the CECC. The cases are from the U.S., the U.K., the Philippines and Myanmar.

Cases 857, 858, 859 are family members who recently returned from the U.S. All three had submitted negative tests on prior to boarding and was placed under quarantine when they arrived in Taiwan.

Among the three cases, case 858 and 859 are asymptomatic while case 857 reported experiencing coughs and fatigue on Jan. 10 and developed a fever on Jan. 14.

All three were later tested again and their infections were confirmed today. No possible contacts have been listed since they were undergoing quarantine.

Case 860 is a Swedish man in his 50s who had been working in Taiwan. He traveled to the U.K. for work on Dec. 3 and returned on Jan. 3.

He submitted negative test results prior to boarding; he was tested on Jan. 4 and the results came back negative.

He experienced headaches on Jan. 9 and was tested again on Jan. 16 when his quarantine period ended. The infection was confirmed today, and no other possible contacts have been listed.

Case 861 is a child in her teens who arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 31 for school. She submitted the necessary documents and is asymptomatic.

When her quarantine period ended, she was tested again on Jan. 15 and the infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have tracked down 6 possible contacts who had been on the same government-issued bus; 5 are currently under quarantine while the other (driver) is practicing self-health management.

The last imported case reported today is a ship crew member from Myanmar in his 40s who arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 27. He also submitted negative test results prior to boarding and is asymptomatic.

He was tested again on Jan. 14 when his quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today. As he had been under quarantine, no other possible contacts have been listed, the CECC reported.

As of press time, 862 cases have been confirmed so far, including 762 imported cases, 61 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 756 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.