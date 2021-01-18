Health minister worried about Taoyuan hospital cluster infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported another local infection case on Monday, to which Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) admits that the situation is “worrying.”

The first case of the cluster was reported on Jan. 12: a doctor at a hospital in Northern Taiwan.

Following the confirmation of a fourth case in relation to the hospital infection, the CECC has established a “special team” to help out with protocols in the hospital.

Speaking at a press conference today, Chen admitted that the COVID-19 spread was faster than expected and announced that the first step for the “special team” dispatched by the CECC is to keep in touch with local health authorities.

Second, they would need to make sure the hospital still can test all the possible contacts related to the infections, Chen said.

Lastly, they need to be in contact with the CECC and be the bridge between the hospital and the CECC to be more efficient.

Chen announced early on that the CECC is taking the matter very seriously. He added that both testing and contact tracing must improve to keep up with the spread of the virus, which is why the special team was dispatched.