CECC rolls out new measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心)rolled out new measures to prevent further spread of local COVID-19 infections following reports of another local infection which is the fourth from the recent hospital cluster infection.

During a press conference today, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the CECC will now establish a special team at the hospital and close all rooms the confirmed cases have visited.

In particular, all hospitalized patients will now be assigned one room per person and the areas where the infected doctors had previously visited will be disinfected accordingly, Chen said.

Additionally, the space will be under strict control with certain floors cordoned off for disinfecting.

Medical experts will also be stationed within the hospital to assist and guide hospital staff in preventing further spread of the virus.

Chen added that the hospital will not admit any more patients and visitation is temporarily cancelled.

Also, each room is limited to one visitor, and they will need to sign their name and personal details for future contact-tracing reference, Chen explained.

Hospital staff are also encouraged to practice self-health management and alert health authorities should related symptoms appear, Chen said.