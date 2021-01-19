專訪／日本失敗、北捷也賠　亞尼克為何能發6個月年終？| Yannick sees cake sales growth amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】回顧疫情爆發的2020，台灣雖然防疫成功但許多產業遭受劇烈影響，餐旅業尤其嚴重。在這樣的景況下，卻有企業宣布今年將發放最高6個月的年終，而這匹疫情下的黑馬就是靠著團購生乳捲竄紅的連鎖烘焙業者亞尼克。

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan has succeeded in containing the virus’s spread even though the travel and hospitality sectors are severely affected.

Under the circumstances, local bakery chain Yannick — known for its best-selling cakes swiss rolls — announced that they would payout up to six months of year-end bonus to staff.

在餐飲、旅遊業一片蕭條之下，亞尼克的生乳捲在2020年的銷售量破170萬條大關，不僅創下歷年新高的紀錄，甚至高於亞尼克董事長兼創辦人吳宗恩預期目標，談起這件事，只見他臉上掛著笑容，謙遜地說「能夠達標是靠全體同仁的努力」，但看得出來他的自信與滿意。

As the hospitality industry struggles amid the outbreak, Yannick’s sales reached 1.7 million rolls in 2020, breaking its own sales records since its establishment in 2002.

Asked about the new milestone, Yannick chairman Wu Tsung-en (吳宗恩) said with a smile: “The achievement is the result of the efforts of all colleagues.”

亞尼克最早期在2013年期間以生乳捲團購竄紅，而近年更以線上線下整合和多元化角度的經營為目標，電商無疑是2020一大受益產業，儘管在疫情最嚴重的去年上半年，亞尼克的電商業績逆勢成長高達2成，同時也和4大超商合作預購、團購，在去年最後一季更大舉拓展實體店，更鎖定新莊、石牌等住商混合區，著重在不可或缺民生市場。

In 2013, Yannick became famous for launching collective deals for its swiss rolls.

In recent years, the company, which operates 20 stores nationwide, has successfully integrated online and brick-and-mortar stores.

With its e-commerce platform, Yannick’s online sales jumped by 20 percent by the first half of last year despite the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the company continued to open physical stores in the last quarter of 2020, targeting mixed-use areas with residential and commercial buildings such as Xinzhuang and Shipai.

In addition, it cooperated with four major convenience stores for pre-order and group buying.

從線上走到線下是在疫情下逆轉勝的關鍵，而亞尼克宣布今年也將著重在線下的拓展，預計再新增3間實體門市。對於國內市場的消費力，吳宗恩是這樣判斷的。他認為：「疫情在全世界是很嚴重，實體店是只有收沒有開的，台灣因為控制的很好，所以在內需上影響並不嚴重，包含近期台股持續創新高，帶動國內消費，未來在實體店面上還是可以樂觀看待。」由於外帶需求反而增加，社區型店面的表現會比往年同期更好。

Going from online to the physical store was the key to success in the face of the pandemic.

Earlier, Yannick announced that it would also focus on brick-and-mortar stores expansion in 2021, with three more stores expected to open.

Speaking of the change in marketing strategy, Wu explained that the impact on domestic demand is not as serious as in other countries as the pandemic is under control in Taiwan.

“The recent record high of Taiwan stocks has driven domestic consumption,” he said, adding that he is optimistic about physical stores’ future.

Besides, community-based stores would perform better than in previous years due to increased demand for takeaways, Wu said.

不斷創造話題性就是行銷關鍵，在生乳捲包裝上也因應節慶或是與知名Youtuber聯名，帶給消費者耳目一新的感受。吳宗恩堅信，商品的壽命長短不是取決於商品本身，而是如何去經營，「我相信生乳捲在10年、20年後它一樣還是那麼好。」

Another marketing strategy is to launch crossover campaigns with influencers. The swiss rolls’ packaging is in line with the festive season or co-branded with famous Youtubers to give consumers a fresh feeling.

Wu believes that a product’s life does not depend on the product itself, but on how it is managed and marketing.

Wu said: “I believe that the sales of swiss rolls will still be as good in 10 or 20 years.”