Discover the best blossom-viewing sites in Taichung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — After the recent cold waves in Taiwan, everyone must be looking forward to spending the weekend embarking on outdoor adventures, in particular, basking under the sun and enjoying the charm of nature.

The following three spots are the ideal spots for your weekend getaway!

Sanjia Park

Tabebuia rosea, aka Rosy Trumpet Trees, are now in full blossom. Located in Beitun District, Taichung, Sanjia Park is engulfed in pink Tabebuia rosea, which is indeed very romantic!

People often compare Rosy Trumpet Trees to pink marshmallows hanging up high in the sky as well. You might even mistake them for cherry blossoms from afar.

When the breeze blows, be prepared to be stunned by the pink petals descending from the sky.

How to get there ｜Sec. 3, Hanxi E. Rd., Beitun Dist., Taichung City

Spring Mountain Leisure Farm

Is it snowing in Taichung? Actually, it’s just the falling of Pascuitas. Whenever Pascuitas, also known as “Snow Flakes,” are in blossom, it indicates that Christmas is around the corner.

Spring Mountain Leisure Farm proudly displays a sea of Pascuita. The snowlike view attracts people from far and wide to visit, especially those who would like to gain the experience of wandering in a snowy forest.

How to get there ｜No,60, Zhongxing St., Xinshe Dist., Taichung City

Wanping Park

Wanping Park features an expansive, lush lawn which is a perfect destination for a picnic.

Yet, Wanping Park is well-known not only for the cozy picnic venue but for its hundredth-year-old mango tree shaped as like “Mickey Mouse.” The eye-catching tree is for sure a must-see spot when you visit Wanping Park!

How to get there ｜The intersection of Junfu 19th Rd. and Sec. 3, Hanxi W. Rd., Beitun Dist., Taichung City