President Tsai welcomes new British Office representative

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) welcomed the new representative of the British Office Taipei (英國在台辦事處), John Dennis (鄧元翰), on Tuesday and expressed hopes for further dialogue and deeper bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tsai praised Dennis for already contributing greatly to his work just one month after assuming his new position.

Tsai expressed a warm welcome on behalf of the people of Taiwan, and also voiced her appreciation for him deciding to return to Taiwan 40 years later.

Dennis had previously visited the nation in the 1980s during the burgeoning democratic and social movements.

Tsai added that 2021 is a key year for both Taiwan and the U.K. as both face massive changes in terms of the pandemic and the Brexit issue for Britain.

She also pointed out that in order to promote the bilingual national policy, Taiwan is also actively negotiating with the British Office in Taipei for closer physical and online courses, hoping to nurture more bilingual talents and strengthen the international competitiveness of young people.

Tsai concluded that she hopes Taiwan and the U.K. can support and assist each other during the pandemic and that the future will hold more opportunities for both nations to promote bilateral relations and initiate concrete dialogues in more areas.