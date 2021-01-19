Taiwan confirms 4 community, 2 imported infections, tally at 868

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 4 community and 2 more imported infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 868.

Speaking at an impromptu press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the four additional local cases include two family members of case 863 (case 864 and case 865), a colleague of case 863 (case 868) and an in-hospital Vietnamese caregiver (case 869).

According to the CECC, case 864, the husband of case 863 in his fifties, along with their daughter in her twenties (case 865) developed symptoms such as coughs and runny nose.

They were tested on Jan. 18 and the infections were confirmed today.

Case 868 is a nurse in her thirties. She worked with case 863 prior to her infection confirmation. She developed a fever, sore throat and headache on Jan. 18 and the infection was confirmed today.

Case 869 is a Vietnamese woman in her forties and is the caregiver of a hospitalized patient. The CECC is currently still investigating related contract-tracing issues regarding the worman.

As cases 863, 864 and 865 had been in public areas prior to their infections, the CECC has unveiled their whereabouts between Jan. 13 to Jan. 18.

Those who had been at the same locations during those few days are advised to practice self-health management and seek medical attention if related symptoms develop before Feb. 1, Chen said.

Meanwhile, the two imported cases are from the U.S. and Indonesia.

Case 866 is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties who had traveled to the U.S. to visit family on Oct. 12.

She returned to Taiwan on Jan. 17 and submitted the required documents .

She immediately alerted health authorities upon arrival that she had been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient while in the UsS. and had developed related symptoms.

After being tested at the airport, her infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has tracked down 16 possible contacts, among which 4 are under quarantine and the rest are under self-health management.

Case 867 is a migrant fisherman from Indonesia in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 5. He submitted negative test results prior to arrival and reported experiencing related symptoms on Jan. 18.

He was immediately tested, and the infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, 868 cases have been confirmed so far, including 764 imported cases, 65 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 766 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.