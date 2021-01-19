Tickets for extra THSR trains during CNY holiday on sale Thursday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR,台灣高鐵) announced Tuesday that it will run 12 additional trains — six southbound and six northbound — during the 10-day-long Chinese New Year Holiday (Feb. 8-17).

The tickets go on sale starting from 12 a.m. on Jan. 21.

A total of 453 additional trains (242 southbound and 211 northbound) have already been added to the regular schedule during Feb. 8-17 to meet an expected surge in demand.

The THSR will also operate three additional northbound trains on Feb. 20 (Saturday), which is marked as a make-up workday for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The tickets for Feb. 20 will be available from Jan. 22.

Passengers must wear a mask when they enter a THSR station (including lobbies and ticket counters) and throughout the journey. You will also have their body temperature taken upon entrance.