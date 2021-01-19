Taoyuan Hospital to be ’emptied,’ not sealed, and disinfected: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心）reported four more local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in relation to a cluster infection at Taoyuan Hospital (桃園部立醫院).

Against this backdrop, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Tuesday that the 220 patients will be transferred to other medical institutions while every floor of the Taoyuan Hospital is cordoned off for disinfection.

According to local Chinese-language media reports, a chemical team arrived at the hospital at 3 p.m. to start disinfecting the facility.

Chen stressed that this does not equate to “sealing off” the hospital, but rather “emptying” it so that the area can be sanitized while patients and medical staff are under quarantine.

As of press time, 353 hospital personnel have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.